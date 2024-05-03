Bulls Trade Ideas: Should Chicago trade for Trae Young?

Just a few months after the Chicago Bulls sent the Atlanta Hawks packing in the Play-In Tournament, is there a world where the two teams become trade partners? It has become painfully clear that the Hawks are looking to split up Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and if the Bulls wanted to get in on the action, Young could be an intriguing target.

The All-Star guard is one of the best playmakers in the NBA and has proven capable of being a threat in the postseason. However, the Bulls already have Coby White on the roster. Should they really be looking to give up significant assets for Young when their best player (in regard of their long-term outlook) is a point guard?

Plus, if the Bulls are truly committed to shaking things up and planning for the future, moving a bunch of picks and players for Young doesn’t seem smart.

Conclusion: Trading for Young would not only hurt the development of White, but it would also cost way too much than what the Bulls should be willing to give up, especially for a guard.

