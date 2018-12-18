Bulls and Thunder exchange 4 technical fouls in scuffle sparked by Kris Dunn and Russell Westbrook

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports
Russell Westbrook finished with a 13-point triple-double for the Thunder. (AP Photo)

Things got heated in the third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-96 win over the Chicago Bulls, and it all started with some simple shoving between Russell Westbrook and Kris Dunn.

Immediately after a foul was called on the floor, Westbrook gave Dunn, who had been defending him, a light shove. Dunn responded with a more aggressive shove and both teams were soon rushing into the action.

Bulls and Thunder get into it


Jerami Grant and Robin Lopez escalated the situation when a physical confrontation led to the two falling into the courtside seats. Lopez in particular seemed enraged, and that led to Bulls coach Jim Boylen trying to pull Grant away from the scuffle.

Westbrook, Dunn, Lopez and Grant were all hit with technical fouls in the aftermath.

Lopez would be ejected minutes later, much to the delight of the OKC crowd.


This is the second scuffle Westbrook has helped spark in three days, the first coming on Saturday when the Thunder star had some choice words for Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray.


