Bulls make Thaddeus Young signing official, waive Lemon and Harrison

The Bulls announced Saturday that they've officially signed power forward Thaddeus Young.

Young's wife, Shekinah, also tweeted out a picture of Thaddeus signing his contract in Chicago.

Young, 31, is now the most experienced and oldest member of the Bulls. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 81 games for the Pacers last season. He was an excellent addition for this stage of the Bulls' rebuild.

The Bulls also announced they've waived guards Walt Lemon Jr. and Shaq Harrison, both of whom had non-guaranteed contracts. Those deals needed to come off the books for the Bulls to sign their current crop of free agents, including Young.

Harrison appeared in 73 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes. He provided excellent perimeter defense - see some of his stats below - but was never able to put much together on the other end, shooting .432/.270/.667. Harrison had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals in the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Lakers on Friday in their Summer League opener.

The Shaq Harrison Era is over. I'm gonna need a minute. In the meantime, enjoy this quick thread on his impressive defensive numbers from this past season. https://t.co/itVGGhzIUS — Mark Strotman (@markstrot) July 6, 2019

Lemon, a Chicago native, was signed in late March after a dominant city with the Windy City Bulls. He led the Bulls in scoring three times during his six-game stint, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 27.8 high-usage minutes.