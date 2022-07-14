Bulls Summer League: Dalen Terry's stands out in win vs. Hornets
Dalen Terry’s competitiveness and versatility popped throughout the Chicago Bulls’ 89-73 Summer League victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
It started with an especially notable first-quarter sequence.
First, the Bulls’ rookie drove Bryce McGowens for a layup out of a timeout. The next time down the floor, he stonewalled a McGowens drive, which sparked a transition opportunity he capped by sprinting hard for a layup. Then, he deployed a timely trap on Hornets guard LJ Figueroa, forcing a backcourt violation.
It was a telling snapshot of the way Terry’s activity can affect games.
Terry, in fact, appeared to take all of his individual matchups with McGowens to heart. The Nebraska star who was drafted 40th overall by Charlotte shot 1-for-8 from the field in the first half and 4-for-18 for the contest.
Not all of those misses were forced by Terry, of course. But he was an agent of defensive chaos all game, pestering ball-handlers, deflecting countless passes, and even flying in from behind to break up an alley-oop attempt to the high-flying Mark Williams in the second quarter.
In all, Terry stuffed the stat sheet in his fourth Summer League outing with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block and assist apiece.
Those points came on 8-for-12 shooting, a nod to prudent selection on slashes to the basket. He also buried both his 3-point attempts in the game — one a rim-in from the top of the key, the other a catch-and-shoot swish from the corner — to move his Summer League line to 3-for-7 (42.9 percent) from long range.
Enough to assuage pre-draft questions about his outside shot? No. But a good sign nonetheless.
It was Terry’s strongest all-around Summer League showing to date, an entertaining showcase of his energy and feel for the game, and an example of game-over-game improvement.
Best of the rest
Since posting a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Bulls’ Summer League opener, Marko Simonović had accrued just 8 points and 10 rebounds in his last two games combined. But the second-year big man bounced back with 17 points and 13 rebounds in this one, showcasing activity on the offensive glass and even some pizzazz by way of this no-look, behind-the-back transition dime in the third quarter — the prettiest of his four assists:
Despite a loud, last-minute poster dunk, Justin Lewis’ offensive output (6 points, 2-for-7 shooting) was nothing to write home about. But he dazzled at the defensive end. The best sequence was a 32-second stretch in the third quarter when he blocked back-to-back dunk attempts by Williams. That's no small feat.
Malcolm Hill’s bid for the Bulls’ second two-way slot continues in earnest. He posted 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, including this resounding swat of McGowens.
The Summer League Bulls moved to 3-1 with the result. Their fifth and final game has yet to be scheduled.
