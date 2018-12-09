Bulls suffer worst lost in franchise history just days after firing Fred Hoiberg

Things haven’t gone smoothly in Chicago this season.

In fact, it got so bad that the front office fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday in hopes to turn things around.

That, though, hasn’t worked — at least not yet.

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Boston Celtics 133-77 on Saturday night at the United Center, marking the worst loss in Bulls franchise history. It also marked the Celtics’ largest victory in team history and tied the NBA record for largest margin of victory in a road game, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Disappointing effort. Disappointing outcome after a hard-fought two games,” coach Jim Boylen said, via the Tribune. “I’m disappointed. I’m not discouraged. We gotta care more about our effort on a nightly basis.”

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points off the bench, and was one of seven different players to score in double figures. Boston dominated on the glass, too, out-rebounding Chicago 54-37.

The Bulls shot a rough 31-of-81 from the field, and didn’t lead once in the game. Boylen, who was in his third game as head coach, decided he had enough of his starting lineup — which shot just 10-of-29 as a group — and pulled them with more than 21 minutes left in the game with no intention of putting them back in.

Jim Boylen explained #Bulls would "double-lose" if he had put starters back in the game and then not have them rested enough to practice tomorrow:





It seems that, based on Saturday’s performance, the Bulls still have a lot of work to do.

“To me the buy-in is a daily commitment,” Boylen told the Tribune. “It’s not something you just say and it’s done forever. It’s like your marriage. You don’t get married and everything is hunky-dory. You gotta work at it, gotta keep doing it.

“Every coach in the league is trying to get their team to buy in. And I think there are moments they feel they are and moments they feel they aren’t. It’s figuring out why they aren’t and changing it. We’ve got a long ways to go.’’

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Boston Celtics 133-77 on Saturday night, marking the worst loss in franchise history. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

