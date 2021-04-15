  • Oops!
Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
The Chicago Bulls will reportedly be without their best player for at least a couple games. All-Star guard Zach LaVine will reportedly miss time after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LaVine, 26, has been one of the team's biggest bright spots this season. Through 53 games, LaVine is averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, all career bests. That performance led to LaVine making his first All-Star Game.

The loss comes at a terrible time for the Bulls. The team is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak as it fights for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. At 22-32, the team sits as the No. 10 seed in the East. It will now have to try and make up ground without its leading scorer.

The Bulls reportedly called off practice Thursday due to health and safety concerns, according to Wojnarowski.

