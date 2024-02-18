Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reacts to video of him making NBA debut

When the Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan in the summer of 2021, a lot of people around the league criticized them for it. He was coming off a few years with the San Antonio Spurs where he wasn’t his best. DeRozan’s playmaking reached new heights, but he wasn’t the player he once was.

Since then, DeRozan has proved everyone wrong, getting back to the All-Star level that he played at as a member of the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan was a four-time All-Star while with the Raptors, the team that drafted him ninth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft and kept him around for nine years.

In a video posted by the NBA, DeRozan recently reacted to his NBA debut. (H/t Nick Raguz of Bulls News)

“I had no hair, trying to rock the low-cut, baldy look like Kob,” DeRozan said. “I remember my parents were hyped to be there.”

DeMar DeRozan recalls his NBA debut vs. Cleveland! His Bulls face the Cavs tonight at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8zvwuY7CKg — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2024

He also remembers getting a block on the legendary Shaquille O’Neal.

“There are two things I remember from that game: getting a block on Shaq and getting my first bucket,” DeRozan said.

DeRozan has had a pretty good career since then.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire