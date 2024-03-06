Bulls star Coby White only cares about stacking wins

At this point in the season, the Chicago Bulls are fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the playoffs. It’s unlikely that they will jump all the way up to the sixth seed in the East for a guaranteed spot, but climbing up the standings to secure a higher spot in the Play-In should help them break through.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls picked up a massive win over the Sacramento Kings after being down by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. They came all the way back and picked up a victory behind a pair of monster performances from DeMar DeRozan and Coby White.

After the game, White spoke about the importance of stacking wins at this point in the season. (H/t Ben Ross of the Chicago Tribune)

“At this point in the season, however you can get wins, you’ve got to get wins,” White said. “You’ve got to start stacking wins. I don’t care how we get them. I don’t care how it looks. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s all we care about.”

White finished the night with a career-high 37 points, helping lead the Bulls past the Kings.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire