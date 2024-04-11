Bulls, Sox, Hawks all play on Friday. Here's how to watch wherever you are
Chicago sports fans will have plenty of viewing options to choose from on Friday night as NBC Sports Chicago will be carrying not one, not two, but THREE live games!
Here’s a rundown on where to catch the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks:
Bulls at Wizards
Coverage begins at 5:30 pm. Friday, tip-off at 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)
Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
White Sox vs. Reds
Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Friday, first pitch at 6:40 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ (NBCSCH+)
Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Blackhawks vs. Predators
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday, face-off at 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+2 (NBCSCH+2)
Stream (authentication required): NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
IMPORTANT: The following cable/satellite systems will provide a dedicated NBCSCH+2 channel location:
AT&T U-verse (channel 1696)
DirecTV (channel 665-2)
Astound Broadband/RCN (channel 373)