Bulls sign Javonte Green, waive Terry Taylor

The Chicago Bulls signed Javonte Green on Thursday, waiving Terry Taylor in the process.

The expected move makes Green playoff-eligible should the Bulls qualify. He originally signed a 10-day contract on March 23 that expired on Monday night, a game Green missed for personal reasons.

Taylor, who signed a two-way contract on Feb. 21, 2023 before converting to a standard NBA deal this season, averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.2 minutes over 36 games for the Bulls.

Green is a fan and organizational favorite who is just getting fully healthy after undergoing knee surgery last season while with the Bulls. He played 10 games in the G League with the Golden State Warriors affiliate before signing his 10-day contract with the Bulls.

Green averaged 5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17 minutes over three games with the Bulls during that 10-day contract.

