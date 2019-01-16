Bulls' Shaquille Harrison ruins taco Tuesday and Lakers fans weren't happy

It’s best not to get in the way of free tacos. If there’s one place where that advice rings loudest, it’s Los Angeles. You know L.A., the “taco city unrivaled in America.”

The Chicago Bulls’ Shaquille Harrison either didn’t get that memo, or more likely didn’t care and as a result Staples Center was a chorus of boos, with a loud comment from one particular fan, when the L.A. crowd was denied a “Taco Tuesday.”

When the Los Angeles Lakers win and keep opponents to fewer than 100 points, the Taco Rule is that everyone gets a coupon for two free tacos from Jack in the Box. An older graphic shows just how serious this is.

The Lakers were one defensive possession away from providing fans more tacos. Harrison attempted a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, then tossed up a final 3-point attempt with 1.3 seconds that drew a foul on Ivica Zubac. The score stood at 107-98.

If Lakers hold an opponent to under 100 points, fans get free @JackBox tacos. Shaq Harrison's life mission was to send the people home hungry. pic.twitter.com/wQGckHd32A — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 16, 2019





One fan in particular was not happy with the Bulls not acquiescing to the needs of the people.

This fan yelling "it's really messed up you're trying to stop us from getting tacos" pic.twitter.com/Yyv9CHbLtB — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) January 16, 2019





Harrison made two of his three free throw attempts, closing the game with 10 points and three rebounds. The Lakers defense didn’t help fans much down the stretch. The Bulls had 83 points with 2:19 on the clock and allowed, in order, two made free throws, a layup, a 3-pointer, a dunk, one free throw, another lay-up and a 3-pointer.

It gave the Bulls just enough to walk away with a win of some kind. They’re on an eight-game losing streak with the 107-100 loss.

Lonzo Ball scored 19 points in LeBron James’ absence and the Lakers broke a two-game losing streak. It’s the fourth win in 11 games since James left with a groin injury.

Fans had to buy their own tacos to celebrate.

Shaquille Harrison was not about to allow any free tacos to Lakers fans Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

