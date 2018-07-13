Bulls reportedly pull David Nwaba’s qualifying offer, indicating bigger move

David Nwaba‘s excellent athleticism, impressive motor and passable 3-point shooting have turned the 25-year-old shooting guard into a rotation-level player. The Bulls might like to keep him long-term, but he at least would’ve provided value on his qualifying offer next season.

Yet, Chicago is pulling that $1,712,601 qualifying offer.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: The Chicago Bulls have rescinded the qualifying offer on guard David Nwaba, making him an unrestricted free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2018





Why would Chicago do this? I see two possibilities:

1. Nwaba has agreed to an offer sheet the Bulls wouldn’t match, and as a favor to him, they’re preemptively pulling the qualifying offer to expedite his exit.

2. Chicago is preparing for a larger trade or signing that requires Nwaba’s cap hold to be removed.

My guess is No. 2, especially because the Bulls also dumped Jerian Grant (in a three-way trade with the Magic and Hornets).

We’ll see what’s next for Nwaba, who becomes an unrestricted free agent. Probably more significantly, we’ll see what’s next for Chicago.