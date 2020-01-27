Bulls react to Kobe Bryant's stunning death with emotion, eloquence

The tears streaming down Jim Boylen's face said all you needed to know about the Bulls' reaction to the stunning death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other victims in a Sunday helicopter crash that has rocked the NBA community.

Like Bryant, Boylen has daughters who love basketball. Like Bryant, Boylen is uber competitive and serious about his job.

But he's a father and a human being first.

"Obviously, a very emotional, tearful day in our building. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kobe Bryant's family, the other families that are involved in the accident," Boylen said. "These things hit your team and the league on different levels. There's the rookie out of high school breaking into the starting lineup, one of the hardest workers ever and becoming an All-Star and a champion and a Hall of Fame player. And then there's the second half of your life where you earn respect from the basketball community and you're a husband and a father and a mentor for the rest of the league. Difficult day.

"And if you have children like many of us do, it's painful."

The Bulls discussed the tragedy after a Monday morning shootaround to prepare for a game against the Spurs that everyone acknowledged would be difficult to play. The United Center has projected images of Bryant, smiling in his Lakers uniform, since Sunday night and fans have started a makeshift shrine outside the building.

The Bulls will have a moment of silence to honor Bryant, and Thad Young, who will wear Bryant's "Zoom Kobe 4 ‘Prelude'" shoe, said it's likely they'll take a 24-second violation to honor one of the numbers Bryant wore.

"Kobe has always inspired me - and not just me but other guys around this league, from young to older guys," Young said. "He's always been very inspiring to each and every one of us just because of what be brought to the game and his life outside of the game. He was pretty much an open book. You know, he let us see how he treated his wife and kids. He let us see the behind the scenes of how he lived his life.

"We thank him for that. He showed us how to continue to walk this Earth and be upstanding citizens and he showed us how to be not just a person to walk this earth but to be a loving husband, father and family member."

LaVine, who wears No. 8 in part to honor Bryant, acknowledged the difficulty of playing Monday night but said it's the best way to honor the future Hall of Famer's legacy.

"It's going to be really sad, but I think it's something that he would have wanted - for people to get back into the game and play," LaVine said. "I feel like that's how he would approach it. So I'm going to go out there and play the way I do, play my heart out. Obviously, everybody is going to have a heavy heart. But we still have a job to do. It's terrible you have to play under those circumstances, but I feel like it's something he would want as well.''

LaVine grew up idolizing Bryant.

"He inspired a whole generation of kids pretty much. They wanted to be like him. It's like kids in the 80s and 90s wanted to be like Mike. We wanted to be like Kobe," LaVine said. "Growing up and seeing the different highlights of his hard work, I feel like that's one of the biggest things that was instilled in me was his hard work. I try to bring that to my game. And his passion for the game, how ruthless he was as a competitor. But it's more than that as a basketball player. He was a father. There were more families on there. It's just terrible what happened, man. It's just such a loss in so many different ways."

LaVine proudly detailed one anecdote from his rookie season when he scored 28 points off the bench in a Timberwolves road victory at Staples Center on Nov. 28, 2014.

"I just remember Kobe was guarding me in the fourth quarter, and obviously I knew growing up and idolizing him that he always guarded the best player [late]," LaVine said. "I had a really good game so he was guarding me, and we were standing at the free-throw line and he tapped me on the butt and said, ‘You know, keep going.' It was almost shocking to me that I was in that situation as a 19-year-old. It was like, ‘This is a dude I idolized, he's guarding me.' It was just surreal."

LaVine also recalled how he fouled him to send him to the free-throw line that gave Bryant the points to pass Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. But LaVine's takeaways from Bryant were as much professional as personal.

"I try and take his hard work," LaVine said. "He was somebody that after games, I heard so many different stories from former players that have coached me where if he had a bad game he would stay all night. Or during the summertimes, he wouldn't take time off.

"Obviously, everybody is different. But I just try and take that mindset of working hard and being in the gym and his mindset of coming in to just kill every game. That was his mindset. There will never be another Kobe Bryant. There's only one person like that ever. He touched so many lives in the way he affected basketball, and beyond that as well.''

Young also acknowledged Bryant's competitiveness.

"He's just always been a clear-cut assassin. There's a reason they call him the Black Mamba. He's one of those guys that's very ferocious, very competitive, do whatever it takes to win, even if it means dunking on his grandmother," the veteran forward said. "But at the end of the day, he's one of the greatest to ever do it, one of the realest to ever do it. He's put this league on his back. He's helped make the league to what it is today. He's helped inspire and lead the way for guys like me and younger guys to come into this league and be able to do a lot and be able to continue to grind."

