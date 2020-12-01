Bulls - Practice B Roll - Dec 1st 2020

Yahoo Sports

As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.