Bulls players voice displeasure over Eric Bledsoe dunking after the buzzer of Bucks' nine-point victory

MILWAUKEE - Eric Bledsoe burned the Bulls with 31 points and eight assists in the Bucks' 124-115 victory Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks guard made arguably the biggest play of the night when he beat Zach LaVine and Coby White to a loose ball and put back a Giannis Antetokounmpo's miss with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining, pushing the Bucks' lead back to five points.

But it's what Bledsoe did after the buzzer that futher bothered the Bulls, who took exception to him dunking as the final horn of the Bucks' nine-point victory sounded.

"We all know what it is," Young said. "They had the game won. There are some things you just don't do at the end of games just out of common courtesy. We'll move on. It is what it is. It happened. We just have to be ready when we play them in four or five days. We gotta be ready to get a win."

Young walked to midcourt with his arms outstretched, looking in Bledsoe's direction. Coach Jim Boylen, who could be seen talking to some Bucks after the buzzer, said he had no reaction to the play. Young said the move bothered him even though the points didn't count.

"That's with any team that cares about the morals and principles of the game," Young said. "If we did that and the score was the opposite, they'd say the same thing. It is what it is. We just gotta be ready in four or five days. We gotta get a win. That's the only way we can follow it back up now."

The Bucks visit the United Center Monday. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said that the Bulls basically need to live with what happened.

"There's a 10-second differential when Giannis shot the shot. So, I guess we could just dribble it, send the ball down and take it on the side. And then they could do the same thing with eight seconds," Budenholzer said of the final sequence before Bledsoe's dunk. "So, I guess if they're going to try to score with eight seconds to go in a 10-point game, seems like etiquette's broken everywhere. We play them three more times. If that motivates them, good for them."

But Bucks guard Kyle Korver said some players talked about it briefly in the postgame locker room.

"I do think there's basketball karma," Korver said. "You want to do the right things."

