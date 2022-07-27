Bulls players support Chicago Sky at WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

Bulls players support Sky at Commissioner's Cup Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the Sky and Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA's top two teams headlined the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday night.

With the matchup taking place in Chicago, several Bulls players took the opportunity to catch some high-level hoops and support the home team.

That Bulls' contingent, via photos shared by the team's Twitter account, included Patrick Williams, Javonte Green, Dalen Terry and Justin Lewis sitting courtside:

Williams and Green were each spotted at Sky games during the team's run to its first ever WNBA title last season. Terry, who was taken 18th in the 2022 draft, and Lewis, who signed to a two-way deal after going unselected on draft night, are new to the city, but clearly embracing it.

The Commissioner's Cup is a relatively new showcase in the WNBA. Introduced in 2021, the in-season tournament is decided by sorting how each team in the WNBA performs in select "Cup Games" throughout the regular season, then pitting the top two against one another in a championship game.

The reward for winning? A $500,000 prize pool (although there is no impact on playoff standing).

Last season, the Seattle Storm won the inaugural Commissioner's Cup by routing the Connecticut Sun 79-57.

This season, the Sky and the Aces are doing battle for the honor. If nothing else, the Sky have the city of Chicago behind them.

