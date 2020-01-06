Bulls pay respects to Mavericks star Luka Doncic's MVP-caliber season

DALLAS - On a day Lauri Markkanen's sprained left ankle improved and Chandler Hutchison landed on the active roster, the Bulls paid their respects to Luka Doncic.

It's hard not to, given the way the Mavericks star is carving up defenses to the tune of 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

"He's got everybody in the country talking about him," Kris Dunn said.

Dunn will likely draw the primary defensive assignment against the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Doncic, who has vaulted into most valuable player consideration in his second season.

"I think his physical strength and his size stand out," coach Jim Boylen said. "He uses his physical size. He's like a linebacker handling the basketball. And then you add his skill level. He has unbelievable skill level---the stepback going left, the forceful drives going right. That combination of size and strength and decision-making makes him a special player."

Markkanen has battled Doncic back to their days at the European Championships.

"I obviously knew how good he was and how good he could be, so I'm not even surprised," Markkanen said. "He's been doing that since he's been 15, 14 years old when he started playing? Obviously, averaging pretty close to a 30-point triple-double, I didn't think that, but I knew he was going to be great.''

Why did Markkanen think that?

"You couldn't speed him up," the Finnish forward said. "He was always going at his own pace and he knew how to create his own shots. He was a good shooter, so I had no doubts."

The Mavericks possess the league's top-ranked offense. The Bulls' defense ranks fifth.

"My job is to do what I do. Come in, be physical, try to make it tough on him," Dunn said. "Try to get him out of rhythm. That's what basketball is, especially for offensive players. If they got a rhythm going, it's hard to stop them. So I try to break up their rhythm a little and then try to send them to the wolves, to the team. Try to bring him to Wendell (Carter). Maybe Wendell will get a couple blocks on him."

