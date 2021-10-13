Bulls' Patrick Williams finds Sky's WNBA playoff run inspiring

Patrick Williams finds Sky's playoff run inspiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Williams has been attending Chicago Sky games since well before the franchise made its run to the WNBA Finals.

“When they win, it kind of looks good on us,” Williams said Wednesday following Chicago Bulls practice. “I’m with them 100 percent. Not only them, but the whole WNBA and what they’ve been doing over the last couple of years and how the game has been growing. They’ve got our full support.”

Williams, Coby White and DeMar DeRozan have attended recent games at Wintrust Arena. Williams agreed that the Sky’s run to the finals has been inspirational.

And the fan support has merely reminded the second-year forward how good of a basketball town Chicago is. And what it might be if the Bulls start winning again.

“Seeing the atmosphere and then coming back to our games and seeing the atmosphere,” Williams said. “When they’re in the finals and seeing how the gym erupts and how the gym is sold out. Just being in that atmosphere and seeing how the fans react. We have some passionate fans in Chicago. I can only imagine how it will be us.”

The Sky lead the Mercury 1-0 in the best-of-five series. Games 3 and 4 are in Chicago on Friday and Sunday. The Bulls play a preseason game on Friday, but don’t be surprised to see Williams and maybe some of his Bulls teammates at Game 4.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!