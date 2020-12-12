Bulls observations: Patrick Williams the silver lining in Rockets rout

Bulls observations: Williams the bright spot in Rockets rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls played their first basketball game in nine months Friday night. It ended in a 125-104 romp at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

Here’s what stood out:

So, about that nine-month layoff…

This one got off to a rocky start. The Bulls’ first defensive possession ended with John Wall bulldozing Coby White for an easy lay-in (followed by a flex). Their first offensive possession ended in a Lauri Markkanen over-the-head pass that would have taken a fan or two out if any were present.

A lot of clunkiness ensued, but all you need to know is the Rockets jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first three minutes, and when the Bulls used their first timeout with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter, they trailed 19-7 and had committed more turnovers (four) than made field goals (three). By the half, they trailed 68-48 and sported just 41% and 26.3% marks from the field and deep, respectively.

Save a few isolation buckets, there was a fair amount of side-to-side ball movement, so take that away as a baby shuffle in the right direction if you’re so inclined. Zach LaVine and Otto Porter Jr. found a few buckets. And Lauri Markkanen rode two third-quarter 3s to a final line of 13 points on 5-for-8 from the field (3-for-5 from 3).

But it was a largely ugly offensive performance, especially when the minutes (sort of) mattered. A rusty team still learning a new offensive system.

So, about the perimeter defense…

It’s only one preseason game. But tonight did little to dispel concerns about the Bulls losing their two sturdiest perimeter defenders last season in Kris Dunn and Shaq Harrison -- and even less to assure confidence in the defensive viability of a Coby White-Zach LaVine backcourt.

Take a look at these final stat lines from key Rockets guards:

Eric Gordon: 16 points; 7-10 FG, 2-4 3P

John Wall: 13 points, 9 assists; 6-10 FG, 1-3 3P

Gerald Green: 16 points; 5-10 FG, 3-6 3P

Ben McLemore: 10 points; 2-5 3P

Wall, particularly, looked spry in his first game action since Dec. 26, 2018. Not all of those buckets were scored on White and LaVine, but there were enough advantage drives to raise an eyebrow or two.

Story continues

All in all, the Rockets finished the opening two quarters -- from where most of the above production derived -- shooting 26-for-51 from the field (52 percent) and 11-for-24 (47.8 percent) from 3. They sliced and diced their way to a fair amount of open looks early.

More growing pains

Wendell Carter Jr., the 3-point shooter: Carter’s first five shots were 3s, and while only one was acres-wide-open, all clanked. His first bucket came on a putback dunk off a White missed 3 that he helped produce with a separate offensive rebound and kickout. Again, one preseason game. But it’s not the start fans hoped for.

Coby White, the playmaker: White had two unsightly turnovers in the first half, and appeared out of his depth in the lead guard role early. But he settled in in the second quarter with nine points on 4-for-5 shooting -- and two tough through-contact finishes -- and racked up three assists in the third. Most would have gladly taken his final line of 15 points (leading the Bulls) on 5-for-11 shooting (2-for-4 from deep), six assists and two turnovers before the night began. Encouraging he got there after the slow start.

Patrick Williams: A silver lining

There were some real Patrick Williams flashes in this one. Take his first NBA bucket as one example:

He hit another mid-range pull-up on the next possession, but traveled in the build-up. Then, in the third quarter, he splashed a putback floater off an offensive rebound, and another pull-up middy a possession later -- followed by another nifty floater off a drive-and-spin minutes later. Markkanen wasn’t kidding when he quipped he hadn’t seen Williams miss one after a recent practice. 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting plus three rebounds mark a solid debut for the rook.

As for the rest of the bench… Billy Donovan said going in the Bulls planned to run a nine-man rotation in the first half, possibly 10 if fatigue or foul trouble dictated. That nine: the starters, plus Tomáš Satoranský, Chandler Hutchison, Daniel Gafford and Patrick Williams.

Of the bunch, Satoranský stood out early, playing with typical composure and picking out open teammates -- mainly, Otto Porter Jr. behind the arc -- with regularity. A lineup of Satoranský, Porter, Williams, Hutchison and Wendell Carter Jr. trimmed the deficit to nine early in the second quarter.

The deep reserves largely grabbed the reins midway through the third quarter.

This is all just a bit unnerving

Black tarp emblazoned with the Bulls and United Airlines logos covered the seats. Players ran out for layup lines to customary soundsystem blare, but it echoed hollowly. Media watched perched from the 200 level, our usual courtside spots inhabited by two empty cars).

The game itself features all the normal beats, with new public address announcer Tim Sinclair signaling fouls, buckets and stoppages, and music playing in the interim. A modicum of piped-in crowd noise added another muted layer of sound -- not that real-life spectators would have had much to cheer in this one anyway.

Still, it was all a bit strange. And it’s only just beginning. Next up, another home date with the Rockets Sunday.