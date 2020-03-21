Bulls observations: Game 2 of Bulls-Heat was an evisceration of dynastic proportions

That was an evisceration. Bulls win 106-75 and go up 2-0 against the Heat, and Miami looks broken. Some observations:

The Bulls broke the Heat - if they weren't broken already

Game 1 of this series was - all things considered - a pretty hard fought affair, considering we all know this series ends in a convincing three-game sweep.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Game 2 was no such thing. This was an old fashioned beatdown, one that cemented the sheer dominance and inevitability of this Bulls' team for those who may have forgotten (or never truly knew).

Michael and Scottie combined for 53 points, with Pippen shooting 10-for-14, and notching eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block, to boot (my word, he is magnificent). Jordan continued to abuse Rex Chapman, who Pat Riley continued to toss into Jordan's jaws for some inexplicable reason.

The Heat scored 19, 19, 19 and 18 points in each of the four quarters, respectively. Alonzo Mourning - who averaged 23.2 points, 10.4 boards and 2.7 blocks per game in the ‘95-96 regular season - had eight on 3-for-8 and was starting scraps with Ron Harper down 25 at halftime. The guys in white were a sea of arms and bodies careening into loose balls, deflected passes and and swatted shots at every turn. We even got a Dennis Rodman ejection (and, of course, jersey toss), to which the UC erupted.

Bulls are up 32 and Scottie Pippen just punched the air in frustration over a blown defensive coverage. Pretty much says it all about this team. #BullsRewind — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 21, 2020

Speaking of Harper, can we show him some love for a second? He was getting a lot of it on Twitter tonight, and the more I watch, the more deserved it appears. Here's a guy that was a walking 19-5-5 with two steals and a block per game for the first eight seasons of his career, then strolled into Chicago, sacrificed a lot of those numbers and was the quintessential glue guy on three title teams. People sleep.

Story continues

Media access in the 1990's hit different

There are a lot of stark playstyle contrasts between ‘90s basketball and the modern game, but one of the more jarring differences so far to me has been some anecdotal examples of media access and interaction.

First, there was our K.C. Johnson informing all of us that Jordan would literally spark conversations with reporters in their baseline, courtside seats from the Bulls' bench during the team's dynasty. Unreal.

Then, Ahmad Rashad's early-game sideline report detailed Bulls players airing age-old frustrations with Pat Riley for apparently ordering players to cheap-shot opponents (Kurt Thomas was reportedly a mercenary to get under Rodman's skin). Can you imagine an entire team having public beef with a coach like that in 2020?

And the coup de gras: At halftime, NBC got a walk-on interview with… The Bulls team doctor to discuss Jordan appearing to sustain a back injury in the first half. It was a succinct, three-question back-and-forth in which the doctor got, literally, all of America up to speed on the tweak, and assured everyone that Jordan would return. Jordan and Pippen went on to play deep into the 31-point victory.

These days, we have the NBA.com injury portal. Pros and cons to both, I suppose?

Hey, it's that guy!

What up, Stacey!

The King ⁦@Stacey21King⁩ in a Heat uniform. This is just so wrong. pic.twitter.com/UvUBZVr2KU — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) March 21, 2020

With the game out of reach early, Stacey King played 12 minutes in the second half of this one. He scored exactly one (1) point, his only score of the series.

Tune in Sunday at 7 p.m. CT for Game 3. No spoilers, but I've got a good feeling about it.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Bulls observations: Game 2 of Bulls-Heat was an evisceration of dynastic proportions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago