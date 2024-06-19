Bulls not a 'one-trick pony', warns McKay

Glasgow's URC final opponents the Bulls should not be considered a "one-trick pony", says Warriors full-back Josh McKay.

The Pretoria side are typically physical, like all South African teams, but McKay insists they have far more strings to their bow.

"They've got some electric backs, they've got good kickers who can get them around the field, they've got strong ball carriers," McKay said.

"They're certainly not just a one-trick pony. They're a quality opposition and we're well aware of the challenge that they bring.

"We've got to have confidence in ourselves and back ourselves, which we do in this squad at the moment.

"We just need to not get too far ahead of ourselves, just play moment by moment, and not think of the outcome as more important than nailing the processes."

McKay, who grew up in New Zealand watching the Bulls play in Super Rugby, is confident his Warriors team-mates can use the pain of last season's Challenge Cup final loss as motivation.

"The team's come a long way in the last 12 months," the 26-year-old added.

"In that first season with Franco [Smith], we were figuring a few things out, but we've been able to go from strength to strength this season. We've still had our ups and downs, but across the board we've been a whole lot more consistent.

"It can only be a positive thing. A lot of the boys who played in last year's final are going to be showing up in this year's. It's also important for the whole squad, because we ride the wave together. It's going to help."