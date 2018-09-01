Bulls make multiple promotions in the Basketball Operations department

The Bulls announced several promotions within the front office on Friday. Via our Vincent Goodwill:

Overall, the moves are encouraging, as Weinman was previously the Manager of Basketball Operations and Analytics for the Bulls, but in his role as Assistant GM, he will focus more on scouting NBA players and draft personnel.

Abett, who was previously the Basketball Operations Coordinator, will be more concentrated on NBA G League and international basketball scouting in his role as Manager of Minor League Scouting and Analytics.

Hagen will be the new Associate General Manager, and this comes after he spent time as the GM of the Windy City Bulls, and time as the Assistant GM of the (Chicago) Bulls.

This batch of promotions further shows the value of having a G League team under your control, as Hagen's experience with Windy City no doubt played into the promotion. It falls in line with what we saw in 2017, when Nate Loenser spend time as the head coach of the Windy City Bulls before he swapped places with Charlie Henry, who is now head coach of the G League Bulls, while Loenser went back to the (NBA) Bulls.

These moves also show that the Bulls may be placing a little more emphasis on free agent evaluation and analytics ahead of the loaded 2019 offseason, in which Chicago could be a major factor.