Bulls mailbag: Who is the real Lauri Markkanen? Could Kris Dunn be extended?

The Bulls didn't play on Christmas Day for the third straight season, all the more time for you to fill up the inbox with questions.

When is Lauri Markkanen coming back to the team? – John K.

Right out of the gate, I sense sarcasm.

You mean the same Markkanen who is averaging 17 points on 50.3 percent shooting, including 39.8 percent from 3-point range, in 12 December games? And this is while Markkanen still is only averaging 32 minutes per game and taking 12 shots. Maybe that's what you meant: When he is coming back to the team enough for his teammates to start looking for him? (It's my turn for sarcasm now.)

Markkanen is averaging just 11.9 shots, his low for his young career. Even in his rookie season, he attempted 12.7 shots. Coaches have been staying on Markkanen to run the floor more aggressively and cut with more purpose in halfcourt sets. So some of it is on the mild-mannered Finn. But the Bulls absolutely have to do a better job of utilizing Markkanen, both in terms of playing time and attempts.

Is Otto Porter Jr. enough to turn this dumpster fire around? He'd probably be their second-best player right now with Lauri Markkanen's regression. – Andrew D.

With all due respect to Porter, he can't be the Bulls' second-best player. The entire rebuild is centered on Zach LaVine and Markkanen reaching stardom. That said, Porter is a very high basketball IQ player on a team often lacking in the department. And he'd certainly help because of his ability to space the floor and his defense. But he's nowhere close to returning.

Porter is still wearing a walking boot and is just two weeks into the latest four-week window for reassessment of his injured left foot, which now has a small fracture. Let's say in best case scenario, he's cleared to start doing on-court activity in two weeks. He'd need at least a week or two to get ready for a return. So he's minimum three to four weeks from returning - and that's best case scenario.

Have the Bulls entertained the thought of moving Denzel Valentine to a point forward role with the starters? - Cee J.

There's no chance of this happening. And Valentine's 5-minute stint in Monday's loss to the Magic shows that he's not completely off Jim Boylen's short leash. Valentine missed four shots, some of them ill-advised, and didn't play in the second half after his poor rotational turn.

Plus, starting Valentine would take Kris Dunn out of the lineup. Dunn's ascension to a starting role has played a significant part of the Bulls posting a .500 record this month. Valentine at least has carved out a rotational role with his shooting and playmaking, although it will be intriguing to see if it continues if Porter and Chandler Hutchison ever are healthy again at the same time.

I'm a 10-year season ticket holder here and appreciate your coverage of the Bulls. I read an article that suggested the Bulls might be close to pulling Gar Forman from the general manager job and moving him to a different front office/management role. Do you think that's a possibility? If so, I think it's a scapegoat move and Michael Reinsdorf and John Paxson should know that fans will see through it. This is clearly Paxson's team and he should take full responsibility for its failure. I don't think this team's core can be turned into a winner and I don't think any free agents want to play for Paxson. - Matt C.

There's a lot to unpack here. Let's start with the story.

The Sun-Times reported that Forman's job may be in jeopardy. Our reporting suggested that while everything would be on the table after this season should the team's fortunes not change, Forman would more likely than not keep a job, if not his title.

The title largely is ceremonial these days anyway. Paxson, as you point out, drove the rebuild and became the face of the franchise again. Forman is almost fully scouting now and rarely is around the team. His role has changed.

One scenario I could see happening is the Bulls adding someone with power to the front office, though I don't think anything has been fully decided yet and this person would still fall under Paxson. As for Paxson taking responsibility, that's exactly what he said in recent interviews with various media outlets. He said everything starts and ends with him, although he also indicated he still has belief in Jim Boylen and this core.

As for free agents not wanting to play for Paxson, the Bulls acquired their top two targets last offseason. Granted, Thad Young and Tomas Satoransky aren't top-tier players. But if the Bulls ever started winning again, there's plenty to sell. The practice facility is one of the league's best. The city is attractive. The tradition of the franchise is too.

After the Derrick Rose injury of seven years ago and the Jimmy Butler trade of close to three years ago, what has stopped the Bulls from creating a winning culture? Is Paxson aware the fan base's patience is wearing thin? -Ed

Yes, he is and, again, he acknowledged as much in his round of interviews. That's absolutely the difference to this season. The Bulls pointed to this season as one the team would become relevant again. The vision was to field a team the fans would get excited about again. That's why, to this point, the inconsistent play and blown games have made this season feel so flat.

When will they find a player to pair with Zach LaVine that can get his own shot and create for others? I don't think Coby White is there yet. Lauri can't create and I think that's why he's inconsistent. Can't throw it to him in the post either; that's not his game. Thoughts? - Tyler B.

This absolutely is an issue. As solid as Satoransky has been, he's not someone who consistently breaks down defenders off the dribble and turns defenses into scramble mode. White really is the only other player besides LaVine who can do this. And it's telling that in some of the bigger fourth quarters this season - the road victory at Memphis, the home victory against the Knicks - White played a huge role and closed with LaVine.

I know this: LaVine is a big fan of White because of the defensive attention he demands.

Kris Dunn, Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaq Harrison, Denzel Valentine and Coby White. Which three stay with the Bulls next season? SportyGuy, via Twitter

White and Arcidiacono have guaranteed deals so, barring a trade, they're here. I'm going with Dunn as the third. He and Valentine both are restricted free agents. I don't see either player commanding that significant of a contract in free agency. Dunn, to me, has created a future for himself here with his toughness, defense and role acceptance.

As crazy as it is to ask, what do you think an extension for Dunn this summer looks like? For the right price, he could be a valuable rotation piece. And he seems to be a leader on and off the court. – Nick P.

As you can see from my answer above, I don't think it's crazy at all. And I agree with your assessment that he's a leader. He's very well liked in the locker room. He's very supportive of teammates and is back to his upbeat, humorous ways behind the scenes after a sullen period last season.

Dunn makes $5.3 million this season and has a qualifying offer of $7.1 million. Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley, two players with whom Dunn has drawn mild comparisons to, each make $13 million annually. Dunn isn't worth that much in my world, but those numbers give you an idea of the range. I'd guess a three-year deal in the $27-30 million range could be realistic.

Thanks for all your questions. Talk to you soon.

