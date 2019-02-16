Bulls' Lauri Markkanen shines and shows off what a potential Markkanen-Luka Doncic combo would look like in 2019 Rising Stars Challenge originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Rising Stars Challenge is a fun showcase for the young stars of the NBA to show off their skills in a fast-paced game with little-to-no defense. So while you can't gain much in terms of serious scouting information from this game, you can get a better picture of where a youngster ranks among the hierarchy of top prospects in the league. And if Friday night was any indication, Lauri Markkanen is certainly near the top of the totem pole when it comes to the best young talents in the league.

Markkanen's (above) alley-oop, assisted by stellar Rookie of the Year front-runner Luka Doncic, showcased what could've been for the 2018-19 Bulls, who were reported to be discussing options to move up in the 2018 draft to try to land the stellar Slovenian prospect. But Bulls fans, for one half you got to see the potential of this duo.

Among the best international prospects in the world, Markkanen tied for the team lead with 17 field goal attempts.

No MVP honors for @MarkkanenLauri but he finished with 21 PTS on 52.9% shooting, including going 3/7 from 3PT range and broke out this HUGE windmill dunk in a very productive 22 minutes



Team USA won over Team World 161-144 #BullsNation https://t.co/uMTfzo1AEl



— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 16, 2019

Markkanen played in style, donning a pair of custom Nike Hyperdunks.





The Finnisher was his usual self from 3-point range, converting on 3/7 from deep. Markkanen didn't just show off his range though. He impressed with athleticism that Bulls fans see in pregame warmups often, but that the rest of the hoops world may not know about.

Lauri casually bringing out a windmill dunk at @NBAAllStar's Rising Star game: pic.twitter.com/OD4TcthrSP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 16, 2019

The USA Team when into half with a 12-point lead. But Team World came out firing in the second half, opening up with a 46-point third quarter in which Markkanen 6 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.

Ultimately, Markkanen's 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists weren't enough to nab MVP, more so considering that Team USA held on for a 161-144 win. But Markkanen showed that he belongs in any conversation about the best young players in the league, and that is more important than any accolade from a glorified scrimmage. Markkanen had fun, he played well and seems to have indicated that he is sure to have more in store next year.