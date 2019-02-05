Bulls, Lakers have reportedly been in Jabari Parker trade talks originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Since Jabari Parker has seen his role with the Bulls drastically cut, it has been viewed as only a matter of time until he gets traded.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a Jabari Parker trade to the Los Angeles Lakers could happen in the next few days. He talked about this on his podcast, The Hoop Collective.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has reportedy not been included in trade offers for Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, but there are other trades he could be included in.

"Caldwell-Pope is available and has been floated out there for some spots," Windhorst said. "Now I'm not saying this deal is going to get done, but one place they have talked to is Chicago for Jabari Parker."

Windhorst noted that Caldwell-Pope has to approve of a trade, but the Bulls "really like" the 6-foot-5 guard.

"Jabari Parker could be a Laker in the next few days," Windhorst said.

Caldwell-Pope is in his sixth year in the league and is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. Caldwell-Pope had started every game he played in the previous four seasons, but has started 12 out of 53 games for the Lakers this season.

Caldwell-Pope is making $12 million this season and is a free agent at the end of the season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.