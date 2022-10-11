Bulls' Joakim Noah defended Obama menacingly in a pick-up game

Joakim Noah defended Obama menacingly in a pick-up game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For former President Barack Obama's 49th birthday, All-Star basketball players DWyane Wade, LeBron James, Derrick Rose and others joined him to play a 3-on-3 pick-up basketball game at the White House.

The players were timid to unleash their superhuman athletic abilities on Obama, as they were surrounded by a cast of secret service members.

According to Wade on The Tonight Show, Obama assured them they should play hard.

"He [Obama] brings us all in and he said 'Hey, I want you guys to play hard and play like this is a real game,'" Wade said. "And we looked around the court and there's secret service all around the court. And it's like 'We can't touch you.'"

The advice went in one ear and out the other for most of the players, knowing Obama's statement wouldn't change the secret service from doing its job.

But, one player heeded the President's advice.

"Joakim Noah did," Wade said in response to Jimmy Fallon joking about the players fouling Obama. "He picked him up full court and was elbowing him and everything. It was great."

Now that's a former Defensive Player of the Year.

Noah played nine seasons with the Bulls. He earned two All-Star nods, three All-Defense teams, and one DPOY award for the 2013-14 season.

He was known for his reckless, aggressive playstyle on both ends of the floor. His energy and scrappy play were undeniably entertaining and effective.

Noah doesn't give out any handouts, not even to a U.S. President on his birthday.

