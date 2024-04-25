Bulls should be jealous of Bears’ opportunity with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are set to select Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The USC quarterback is heralded as a generational talent who is slated to change the course of the franchise. The Chicago Bulls haven’t had that chance in years. And it’s the front office’s fault. Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation is none too pleased.

“The opportunity the Bears have in front of them makes the Chicago Bulls’ obsessor in me extremely jealous,” Schuster wrote. “Not only are they about to select a generational talent at the most important position in the league, but they are also in that spot because of their front-office leader! Ryan Poles pulled off a miraculous trade last season to set this organization up for long-term success. Meanwhile, the Bulls front office has continued to risk the future for immediate gratification. And despite what Arturas Karnisovas said in his end-of-season press conference, I still fear this is the path that they’ll continue down.”

Williams’ game-changing talent should help the Bears surge into the future, meanwhile, the Bulls are going to get left in the dust once again.

The Bulls’ front office has been brutal.

