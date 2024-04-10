Bulls to take intriguing French forward in new mock draft

The 2024 NBA draft is a distant event to most fans of the Chicago Bulls. But for folks who earn a living projecting the NBA draft, it is actually pretty late in the game of assessing each year’s crop of draft prospects. And the folks over at the Ringer have a target in mind for the Bulls’ first round pick of the 2024 draft, a 6-foot-8 French forward currently playing in Europe for JL Bourg in the LNB Pro A league that produced Victor Wembanyama.

That player would be 19-year-old Zaccharie Risacher, and while he may not have the physical gifts or talents of Wemby, he is still an intriguing prospect for Chicago to consider. Compared to Michael Porter, Jr. by the Ringer, Risacher can play up or down from his natural 3 position, and is a dangerous catch-and-shoot marksman.

He does struggle to finish at the rim at a level that concerns, and his long-distance shot needs more volume to feel confident that it is as good as we hope it is.

Which player is the most likely to end up in the Hall of Fame on the Chicago Bulls' roster? https://t.co/OQfA3905T6 pic.twitter.com/J5l40esZMy — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) April 9, 2024

But even before his breakthrough this season as a jump shooter, he was serviceable enough. And with his solid defensive chops and his slashing attacks, the ceiling on Risacher is high, and the floor not terribly low.

While there are a few wings with higher floors likely to be had later in the draft, if Risacher is still on the board, the Bulls should pull the trigger and draft him.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire