Bulls are an ideal landing spot for Kevin Durant, according to analyst

Bulls are ideal for Kevin Durant, according to analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets could potentially be in a lot of trouble.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reportedly want out from the team, and, if possible, the organization needs to find a trade for each of them.

It begs a number of questions from a Bulls perspective — mainly, could a deal sending Durant to Chicago be possible?

The short answer is: Likely not. But for what it’s worth, some analysts view the Bulls as a prime potential landing spot for Durant, including ESPN’s Max Kellerman.

“What about the Chicago Bulls?” Kellerman recently said on the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show. “Major market, haven't won a 'chip since Michael Jordan, right? Greatest offensive player ever and now KD. What's KD if not that?”

Kellerman makes the argument that the Bulls could build a package around DeMar DeRozan (who was an All-Star in 2022), Nikola Vučević (who the Nets could in turn flip for younger assets), and on top of that Patrick Williams.

However, plenty of issues arise with the topic.

For one, the Nets have reportedly prioritized recouping at least one, if not multiple, young All-Star caliber players in exchange for Durant. While DeRozan, 32, is coming off perhaps the best season of his career, he is near the end of his prime. Vučević, 31, is on the wrong side of 30 as well. And while Williams has upside, he is still an unproven prospect entering his third NBA season.

Plus, as Jay Williams noted to Kellerman, the Bulls are missing a very important piece necessary to construct a package for Durant: Draft picks.

“Nah, nah. Can't do it. Can't do it. We're talking about a top-three player in the NBA (in Durant),” Williams said in response to Kellerman informing him of the Bulls' lack of draft capital.

Indeed, the Bulls are limited in their ability to trade future draft picks.

The Bulls owe their 2023 and 2025 first-round picks to the Magic and Spurs, respectively, as part of prior trades for Vučević and DeRozan. And because of the Stepien Rule, which forbids trading future first-round picks in back-to-back seasons, their 2024 and 2026 picks cannot be traded until draft night or once the pick is made as well.

Story continues

So while Bulls fans certainly empathize with Kellerman’s zeal over a potential Durant deal, the odds of a trade coming together are unlikely.



Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!