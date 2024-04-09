Bulls hit out at travel chaos after eight flights required for Northampton clash

Jake White, director of rugby, called situation 'not ideal' - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Jake White, the Bulls director of rugby, has blasted the travel chaos that means his players will be split across eight different airlines to reach England for their Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

While eight members of the squad - just over half of White’s starters - will fly overnight and arrive on Wednesday morning, others hope to arrive in the United Kingdom via Frankfurt, Paris, Doha, Dubai, Amsterdam, Zurich and Birmingham.

British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and Swiss Air will be servicing the franchise. Comically, only one player will be on the Virgin flight, while the four on Swiss Air will be in economy class rather than business.

“It’s not ideal,” White said on Tuesday, prior to the Bulls’ departure. “I’ve said it before that if you are in a high-performance sport and you want to be competitive, there aren’t many sporting teams that would leave on eight different airlines on a Tuesday evening to play a Saturday night game.

“For whatever reason and I’m sure the powers that be will sort it out, but it isn’t what was expected. We were sold that it is an overnight flight and that is why we are playing in Europe.

‘If we want to be the best we need to get these things right’

“Two weeks ago we went to Leinster and it took us 28 hours to get to Dublin and 27 hours to get back. Whether we like it or not, it comes at a cost - whether we fly business class or not. And we are very fortunate, our board pays for business class for the starting 23, which is a fantastic gesture on their behalf and it is a bonus.

“But no sporting team flies 28 hours with eight different airplanes. Some land at 9, some land at 2. If you are talking about a competition where you want to be the best in the world, that doesn’t add up.

“And I’m not going to stop saying. If we want to be the best we need to get those things right.”

Bulls dismissed Lyon 59-19 to set up a date with Northampton, scoring nine tries in the process. However, their director of rugby insisted that a bruising encounter caused enough collateral damage without the ensuing logistics bringing further problems as the South African rugby union scrambled to sort out an itinerary.

“We leave Tuesday,” White added. “In an ideal world I would have loved to leave on Wednesday night and land on Thursday, and [would have] been able to prepare Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“When you leave on Tuesday, and guys are sore after a tough game on the weekend, it is difficult. People assume that because the score was 59-19 it was an easy game, but those games can sometimes be a tougher fixture than winning 15-10.

“Monday they are a bit sore, and Tuesday you try and do as much prep as you can. You get there Wednesday and you can’t have two teams train each other because you don’t have so many players on tour.”

Win or lose, Bulls will have to return home soon after the meeting with Northampton because they have a United Rugby Championship fixture against Munster at Loftus Versfeld on April 20. Phil Dowson, White’s counterpart at Saints, acknowledged that the South Africans had been thrust into a highly difficult situation.

“It’s tough,” Dowson said. “As a coaching team, all you want to do is give your playing group the best chance to perform and that makes it tricky. I feel for Jake and the rest of that crew trying to put those logistics together.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.