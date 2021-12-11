Bulls at Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Both the Bulls and Heat will be playing considerably short-handed on Saturday. The Bulls have lost five players, including DeMar DeRozan, to health and safety protocol, while the Heat are missing stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago (Bulls) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat)

Bulls at Heat notable injuries:

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Matt Thomas and Coby White are all out due to health and safety protocol. Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) is also out. Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain) is questionable.

Heat: Bam Adebayo (right thumb reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (tail bone contusion), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) are out. Duncan Robinson (left quadriceps contusion) is probable.

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

F Zach LaVine

TBD

C Nikola Vucevic

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Lonzo Ball

Miami Heat