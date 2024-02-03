Bulls guard Zach LaVine needs surgery on right foot and will miss rest of season

CHICAGO — The 2023-24 season has come to an end for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

The team announced Saturday that LaVine will require surgery on his right foot to treat ongoing swelling and discomfort that previously sidelined the guard for 17 games. LaVine will undergo surgery in the coming week, but the team did not specify the date or other details.

LaVine initially sat out because of the right foot injury from Nov. 30-Jan. 3, during which the Bulls bounced back from a dismal 5-14 start to improve to 15-21. After a muted seven-game return, LaVine suffered a sprained ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 18, causing him to miss an additional six games.

Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that LaVine’s ankle sprain was healed, but the guard would require additional treatment and recovery to address the foot injury.

The Bulls front office has been focused on a trade for LaVine since November but has been unsuccessful in securing a trade partner. With the guard sidelined for the rest of the season, the team now faces a precarious position with five days left before the trade deadline — and their highest-paid star out of the picture.

LaVine averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 25 games this season.