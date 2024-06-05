Bulls guard Lonzo Ball offers to pay Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s ejection fine

With veteran Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball having spent much of the last three NBA seasons out injured with a complicated knee injury, there has been a lot of time for Ball to watch the sport he made a small fortune in before going down hurt.

And the Bulls floor general has evidently taken a shine to the WNBA in that stretch, even going as far as offering to pay for the penalty of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese after witnessing her ejection courtside. The Sky star had been ejected for waiving off a referee, with a technical foul having already been assessed her.

The ejection, Reese’s first of her still-young WNBA career, came in an 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty. Ball soon took to social media, and offered to pay Reese’s fine for what he called a “weak” ejection.

“Keep ya money, Angel. I got you,” posted the Bulls guard. No word on if she took him up on the offer, but it’s good to see solidarity between Chicago ball clubs.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire