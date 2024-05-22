Bulls guard Alex Caruso makes All-Defensive Second Team

For the second year in a row, the Chicago Bulls have a player on an All-Defensive Team, and for the second year in a row, that player is Alex Caruso. The All-Defensive teams were announced on Tuesday, and Caruso was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Alongside Caruso on the Second Team are Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. Meanwhile, the First Team is comprised of Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones.

Caruso has one year left on his current contract, meaning the Bulls will have to work with him on a new deal or risk losing him in the 2025 offseason.

He has been a crucial part of the Bulls’ success but also a common name thrown around in trade rumors over the past two seasons.

