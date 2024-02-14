Is Bulls general manager Marc Eversley seriously thinking about the top job in the Hornets’ front office?

Fans of the Chicago Bulls have every right to be irked with their favorite team’s front office not making moves to improve the storied ball club for the third NBA trade deadline in a row. But maybe there is a reason why the front office was not focused on making moves — one member of the team’s front office may be on their way out.

Is Bulls general manager Marc Eversley seriously thinking about leaving Chicago to take the top job in the Charlotte Hornets’ front office? With Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak having just transitioned into a different role with the organization, Charlotte should be on the hunt for a new general manager to take his place. Could Eversley be their man?

The hosts of the CHGO Sports “CHGO Bulls” podcast sat down to talk about the possibility of turnover in Chicago’s front office on a recent episode, as well as what it means for the Bulls’ future.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire