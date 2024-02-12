Bulls front office figure connected to conference rival’s GM job

Though the fanbase may not be too pleased with the way the Chicago Bulls’ front office has run things for the past few seasons, other teams around the league could consider poaching someone from their group. Mitch Kupchack is stepping down as the head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and they could consider looking to Chicago for answers.

Following Wojnarowski’s initial report of potential candidates for the job, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted that Bulls GM Marc Eversley has been linked to the position and will likely be in consideration (at least a little bit).

Arturas Karnisovas has been the lead decision-maker in Chicago, and heading to the Hornets would allow Everlsey to take a bit of a step up in the front-office world.

“Bulls GM Marc Eversley has also been linked to this job, said a source. Expect him to at least get a sniff,” Cowley wrote in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet about Eversely’s role in the front office, Cowley stated that “he is the right hand of the king more than people might know, but this king is still a solo act in the final hour of decision making.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire