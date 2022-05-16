Bulls front office concerned about Lonzo Ball’s injured knee?
Daniel Greenberg: According to @Daniel Kapman: 1) There’s serious concerns within the Chicago Bulls front office about Lonzo Ball’s knee. 2) Lonzo’s knee is not getting better and the Bulls front office is concerned about why he still has pain anytime he tries to ramp it up. (Via @ESPN1000)
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: Billy Donovan sounded like Lonzo Ball’s knee issue is a concern, especially because the organization has “no answer to why he’s feeling discomfort.” -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 29, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Arturas Karnisovas on long-term concern for Lonzo Ball’s knee: “I’ll be positive, because we missed him greatly this year… We’re going to try to figure it out this summer.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 29, 2022
Joe Cowley: Lonzo Ball says now that team is done his focus on himself and getting the knee better. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / April 28, 2022