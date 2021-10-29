  • Oops!
Bulls' former top 5 pick Patrick Williams out for regular season with wrist dislocation

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
A Chicago Bulls season that had been going so well just saw another loss.

Starting power forward Patrick Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's NBA draft, will miss the rest of the regular season with a perilunate dislocation, a severe kind of wrist injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bulls reportedly hope Williams will be able to return for the playoffs.

Williams sustained the injury in Thursday's loss to the New York Knicks, the Bulls' first loss of the season. It appeared to come on a dunk attempt that was foiled by a flagrant foul from Knicks center Mitchell Robinson that resulted in Williams falling hard on his wrist.

The injury is a tough loss for a Bulls team that saw a strong rookie year from Williams last season. The Florida State product averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while adding some lockdown defense, earning NBA all-rookie second-team honors.

Williams hadn't quite improved on those numbers for the revamped Bulls this season, though injuries were already a problem for him. He dealt with a severe ankle sprain during preseason and strained his shoulder during Chicago's season opener.

