Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen: 'A fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary'

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday, ending a rocky tenure marked by clashes with players, a franchise-record 56-point loss and — perhaps most important — a 39-84 record in parts of two seasons with a rebuilding team expected to battle for a 2020 playoff spot.

A search for Boylen’s replacement will begin immediately.

Uncertainty had surrounded Boylen’s status ever since the Bulls overhauled their front office this spring, bringing in Arturas Karnisovas as vice president of basketball operations — ending John Paxson’s 17-year run as the franchise’s top basketball executive. Karnisovas hired Mark Eversley as general manager to replace the fired Gar Forman, and Paxson moved into a senior advisory role.

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”