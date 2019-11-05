Bulls fans: Don’t get your hopes up, Anthony Davis isn’t coming home next summer

Anthony Davis is going to come to Chicago… as an All-Star in February.

Beyond that, it’s not happening, Davis is not coming home as a free agent next summer. There’s a better chance of Coldplay’s new album not being basic (and you know it will be).

However, hope does not die.

Davis and the Lakers are in Chicago to take on the Bulls Tuesday night, and a fan at an event asked Davis about coming home to play for the Bulls. Here is the quote everyone is going to blow out of proportion, courtesy NBC Sports Chicago.

“I mean, I am a free agent next year … but we will see.”

Now, watch his response in context, where essentially the crowd laughs and knows Davis is just a good sport.

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: "I mean, I am a free agent next year … but we will see."





Let’s put all the cards on the table: No source I have spoken to throughout the league thinks Anthony Davis is leaving the Lakers next summer. No other credible report that Davis is going to test the free-agent market is out there. After all Davis and his agent Rich Paul did to get him to his preferred destination next to LeBron James in Los Angeles, there is no logic to Davis bolting the nation’s second-largest market and a contending team for another home.

As noted at NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls would have a lot of work to do to clear out the cap space to sign Davis (Otto Porter opts out and a few other moves), but for Davis the Bulls would make it happen.

There’s just no point. He’s not coming. Except to play in the All-Star Game.