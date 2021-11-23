Bulls Fans chant 'Fire Nagy' during game at United Center

Bulls fans chant 'Fire Nagy' at United Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Chicago Bears lost their fifth game in a row Sunday — a 16-13 flop to the Baltimore Ravens — fans at Soldier Field chanted "Fire Nagy."

The expression continued Monday night at the United Center when the Chicago Bulls took on the Indiana Pacers.

"Fire Nagy' chants at the UC pic.twitter.com/KFGKP7tyAa — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 23, 2021

The Bulls ended up losing 109-77, but the final score was the least of fans' concerns.

Chicago sports fans seem to have finally had enough of the Nagy era, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "an overwhelming number" of Bears players feel the same.

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

As the rumblings across town grow stronger, it's starting to become a question of "when" a coaching change will come, rather than "if."

