The Bulls, as expected, are long-shot betting odds for the top free agents originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bulls did their free agent bidding in February.

The decision to trade for Otto Porter Jr. at the trade deadline last season all but took them out of the running for the top free agents in the 2019 class.

The Bulls have roughly $21 million in cap space and need to address multiple spots in free agency, namely finding a starting and/or veteran point guard. Simply put, they won't be part of the bidding for the max guys like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and others.

One odds maker released its initial odds on where the top free agents (and Anthony Davis) will be playing next season, and while the Bulls popped up on some of the lists they're still long shots.

They have the Bulls odds of a reunion with Butler at 10/1, the seventh best odds. Kemba Walker coming to Chicago was begged at 14/1, the sixth best odds.

D'Angelo Russell joining the Bulls was pegged at 10/1 odds, and while it's the same odds of a Butler reunion it's the fifth-best odds of any NBA team landing Russell's services.

The odds make sense. Russell and Walker are point guards, which the Bulls desperately need, and Jimmy Butler - in theory - has a good relationship with Jim Boylen and has played in Chicago before.

The reality is also that none of these players are coming to Chicago. But it's the offseason and it makes for good conversation. If you want to put your hard-earned money down on a Jimmy Butler reunion, you'd see a nice return if the impossible actually happened.

