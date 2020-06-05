Bulls ‘disappointed’ to not participate in NBA return, but respect compromise

As of a ratification by the Board of Governors Thursday and a pending vote by the NBPA Friday, the NBA's resumption plan is virtually set in stone.

In it, 22 teams will make the trip to Orlando, Fla. to complete a truncated 2019-20 regular season, possible play-in round for each conference's eighth seed and a 16-team playoff. The Bulls, at 22-43 and paused eight games back of the Orlando Magic for the East's eighth spot, did not receive an invite.

In statements, Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas expressed disappointment for not being able to return to action, but understanding of commissioner Adam Silver's verdict.

"It is disappointing that we will not return to play for the 2019-20 season, but ultimately this decision is about more than just one team. We are supportive of Commissioner Adam Silver and the outcome of the vote by the NBA Board of Governors," Reinsdorf said in the release. "We thank Adam and his team for their thoughtful work in exploring all available options to come up with a solution that allows the NBA as a league to resume. They spent countless hours having open dialogue with leaders and experts across various industries, as well as team executives, listening and educating themselves to ensure the NBA made the best, safest decision for the league and our players during these unprecedented times.

"We will now shift our focus to continue to build our team under the new leadership of Arturas Karnisovas and our Basketball Operations Department with a focus on the Draft, free agency and offseason development. To our fans and the great city of Chicago: We thank you for your continued support. Keep moving forward with us as we prepare to return to the court for the 2020-21 season."

Indeed, the focus now shifts to an elongated and unprecedented offseason for the Bulls. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the NBA Lottery and Draft will be rescheduled for Aug. 25 and Oct. 15, respectively. Shams Charania of The Athletic pinpointed Oct. 18 as a potential start date for free agency. Those dates are reportedly fluid, but they'll be ones to monitor for Bulls fans.

Also worth keeping an ear to the ground on will be the new regime's decision on the future of head coach Jim Boylen with the franchise, as well as restricted free agents Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine, and various others along the basketball operations department and roster.

Karnisovas evidently saw some benefit to the Bulls returning to action from an evaluation perspective, but conveyed understanding for the difficult situation the league currently finds itself in.

"To be included in the plan to restart the 2019-20 season would have been a positive for our players and their development, but we understand the need to compromise and we support the decision made today by the NBA Board of Governors," Karnisovas said in his statement. "We are disappointed that our season is over and there won't be opportunities to see our team or players in game action, but we will be creative in discovering new opportunities to support their growth as we prepare for the next season. Commissioner Adam Silver had the difficult responsibility to develop the best option for the league, and I commend him for the job he has done, particularly given the extraordinary circumstances."

Karnisovas and new general manager Marc Eversley will reportedly soon head to Chicago. Much of the team is out of market, and there are no games left to be played, but getting under one roof - even for a spell - should only benefit the organization in their quest to "build" under new leadership.

The Bulls' final game of the 2019-20 campaign was a 108-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 10. The NBA suspended its season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic March 11.

