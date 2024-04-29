Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan welcomes Bears QB Caleb Williams to Chicago

In the 1990s, the city of Chicago was run by the Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and those Bulls teams reigned supreme. Since then, there hasn’t been much success in the city of Chicago. The Chicago White Sox won a ring in 2005, Chicago Fire FC won in 2006, the Chicago Blackhawks won a title in 2015, the Chicago Bulls took home a World Series in 2016, and the Chicago Sky won it all in 2021. Nothing from the Bulls or the Chicago Bears.

Now, the Bears have a new, bright future ahead of them, and first-overall-pick Caleb Williams is set to lead the charge at quarterback.

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently welcomed him to the city.

“On behalf of Chicago and the Bulls, we want to welcome you, Caleb,” DeRozan said. “To the family. To the city. You’re gonna do big things. And fight on.”

Welcome to Chicago, Caleb Williams! 🐻⬇️ A message to the newest @ChicagoBears QB: pic.twitter.com/nJ0efit1PQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 26, 2024

Perhaps Williams can help the Bears get on that list of champions since the Jordan Bulls.

