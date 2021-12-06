Bulls' DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference Player of Week

DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference Player of Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are reeling in accolades in light of their strong start to the 2021-22 season.

First, it was Billy Donovan earning Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors for games played in October and November. Now, DeMar DeRozan has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

The Bulls went 3-0 in that span, notching victories over the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and conference-leading Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot 58.7 percent from the field in the wins.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 7 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 29 – Dec. 5). pic.twitter.com/zf5zZjQqvt — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 6, 2021

DeRozan is the 11th Bull to win Player of the Week, joining Jimmy Butler, Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer, Derrick Rose, Ben Gordon, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Orlando Woolridge, Reggie Theus and Artis Gilmore. Butler was the most recent Bull to receive the recognition, back in April 2017.

Through 24 games, DeRozan is putting together one of the better seasons of his 13-year career, averaging 26.4 points (fourth in the NBA), 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 49.8 percent. He ranks third in the league in free-throw attempts per game (7.5) and first in fourth-quarter scoring with a total of 178 points.

In the three games that earned him Player of the Week honors, DeRozan averaged 12.3 points per fourth quarter on 15-for-24 (62.5 percent) shooting, buoying the Bulls as they closed out back-to-back-to-back quality wins. His plus-69 fourth-quarter plus-minus ties him for fourth in the association.

The Bulls, as a team, roll into Monday's home matchup with the Denver Nuggets 16-8, trailing the Nets by half a game for the East's top seed.

Utah Jazz guard Donoan Mitchell received the Player of the Week distinction for the Western Conference.

