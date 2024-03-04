Bulls need to give DeMar DeRozan, Coby White more help this offseason

This season has been a rough one for the Chicago Bulls. A slow start to the season was overcome by a hot streak, and now, the Bulls are in the mix for a Play-In spot, with potential upside for getting into the actual playoffs. However, most fans wanted the team to reset at the trade deadline, and they didn’t do that.

The front office is hell-bent on competing with their current core, but they haven’t been able to put a good enough team around their stars to do that. But with Coby White emerging as a legitimate star, Chicago could now look to improve.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed how the Bulls need to help DeMar DeRozan and White this offseason.

DeRozan and White are stars. They can lead the Bulls to a solid record. Can they win a title? Probably not. But planning a competent team around them could lead to fun basketball, especially if Chicago starts to prioritize youth.

