Bulls' DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.

In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent Thad Young to the San Antonio Spurs. It was the biggest acquisition the Bulls' front office made prior to the 2021-2022 season, addressing the team's need for additional halfcourt playmakers.

On Monday, DeRozan admitted to Draymond Green in a Bleacher Report interview that the Bulls weren't the only team he was thinking of joining.

After his father passed away in February, DeRozan — a Los Angeles native — thought about coming back home to play for either the Lakers or the Clippers to be closer to his mother.

"It was a real possibility," DeRozan said. "I'd be lying to you if I said that I didn't want to come home. I did try to make it happen. Just things didn't work out."

DeRozan said that the Bulls were always in his top 5 of teams he wanted to play for, especially after the Bulls' front office added Lonzo Ball — the No. 2 selection of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 — and Nikola Vučević to the roster. DeRozan was also impressed with Zach LaVine, whose improved gameplay went on to win him a gold medal with Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

"...We just build off that to where it's like, all right, this thing would really be a possibility," DeRozan said. "Then on the back end of it, it's a hell of a city, hell of a city. Hell of an organization to where like, you get this thing winning here, it's — come on."

DeRozan scored 17 points and had two assists and seven rebounds in the Bulls' opener Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

