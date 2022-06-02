Bulls' DeMar DeRozan brings daughters to Los Angeles Sparks game

Bulls' DeRozan brings daughters to Los Angeles Sparks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan took his daughters, Diar and Mari, to see the Los Angeles Sparks play on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Since his daughters are used to seeing their dad play at the United Center, DeRozan wanted his girls to experience a WNBA game in his hometown.

"Having my daughters be able to witness it, you know, see women's play, I know they get tired of seeing me play, and so, just bringing them out, have them see inspiration in them come out here and play is a cool thing," DeRozan said in an interview via WNBA.

DeRozan's daughters play basketball, too, and he said they consistently asked him questions about shots, fouls and specific plays during the Sparks game.

"They're so inquisitive of just knowing the game from watching me play, but just getting the different perspective seeing women play is definitely cool," he said.

DeRozan, who recently earned second team All-NBA honors, has been a supporter of the WNBA and also believes the athletes should be paid what they're worth. He even shared the sentiment on Twitter in September 2018.

These ladies definitely should be getting paid in the @WNBA. — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 2, 2018

DeRozan and his family chose a good game to take notes from as the Sparks defeated the Dallas Wings 93-91.

