Bulls debuting Michael Jordan's Jumpman logo against Wizards

Bulls debuting Jordan Brand logo against Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The GOAT will be with the Bulls when they square off against the Wizards.

His logo, anyways.

For the first time in franchise history, Michael Jordan's Jumpman logo will be featured on the team's jerseys:

Only fitting that it comes against that other team Jordan suited up for.

Will it bring the Bulls their first win of the season? That remains to be seen, but it's always nice to have the GOAT on your side.