Bulls need to create a clear focus for the franchise this offseason

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of things they need to do this summer as they attempt to push forward. However, they also have a lot of different directions they could go in. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed one of their “top needs” as finding a clear direction for the organization.

“You could argue Chicago’s direction is already established,” Buckley wrote. “You could also look at its recent results and hope like heck that isn’t the case. The Bulls have said mediocrity won’t be tolerated. And they’ve largely played mediocre basketball ever since. They had some early juice with this group before Lonzo Ball hurt his knee, but that injury was basically two-and-a-half years ago. That can’t be the main motivation to believe things will turn around.

“But this team hasn’t had a winning record or a playoff spot in either of the past two seasons, so what exactly is the plan here? That simply cannot be a question people are still pondering coming out of this offseason. The free-agency adventures of DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams could be hugely revealing on that front.”

Before the Bulls commit to anything, they need to figure out where they want to go.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire